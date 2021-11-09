House collapses in Antop Hill area, 9 rescued so far

A house collapsed in the Antop Hill area of Mumbai on Tuesday morning. Nine people have been rescued and admitted to the hospital. Currently 4 fire trucks have reached the spot. Antop Hill police are investigating the case. Several people are still reportedly buried under the debris.

Following the incident, fire tenders were rushed to the site and rescue operation is underway.

