House collapses in Antop Hill area, 9 rescued so far
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 9, 2021 10:29 AM2021-11-09T10:29:46+5:302021-11-09T10:30:48+5:30
A house collapsed in the Antop Hill area of Mumbai on Tuesday morning. Nine people have been rescued and ...
A house collapsed in the Antop Hill area of Mumbai on Tuesday morning. Nine people have been rescued and admitted to the hospital. Currently 4 fire trucks have reached the spot. Antop Hill police are investigating the case. Several people are still reportedly buried under the debris.
Following the incident, fire tenders were rushed to the site and rescue operation is underway.
A house collapsed in Antop Hill area of Mumbai. Nine persons rescued and shifted to a hospital: Mumbai Fire Brigade pic.twitter.com/Q1rY6TEt6l— ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2021