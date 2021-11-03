'I have not taken vaccine and I will never get vaccinated', says Indurikar Maharaj

Kirtankar Indurikar Maharaj is always in the news because of his kirtan. Citizens also flock in large numbers to listen to Indurikar Maharaj's kirtan. A video of Indurikar Maharaj's kirtan in Nashik is currently under discussion. In this kirtan, Indurikar Maharaj has commented on corona vaccination. He also said that he has not taken vaccine and would not get vaccinated.

What exactly did Indurikar Maharaj say?

Indurikar Maharaj said in his kirtan, the immunity power of every man is different. I have not taken vaccine and I will not get vaccinated. There is only one medicine on corona, keep your mind firm.

On the one hand, while the vaccination campaign is in full swing across the country, kirtankars are publicly telling the citizens that they have not and will not get vaccinated. Therefore, this statement of Indurikar Maharaj is now likely to create a new controversy.