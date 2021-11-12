If ST workers do not come to work, will the government consider new recruitment? here's what Anil Parab said

ST workers across the state are agitating for the merger of ST with the state government. An indefinite strike has been going on at Azad Maidan in Mumbai for the last four days. BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar and MLA Sadabhau Khot are sitting in Azad Maidan. At such times, the state government has also taken an aggressive stance. Transport Minister Anil Parab informed that 2,000 employees have been suspended till yesterday. He also warned that the action would be tightened.

Meanwhile, if ST workers do not return to work, will the government consider a different, new recruitment process? This question was asked to Anil Parab. At that time, Parab gave a suggestive answer. The government has to consider ST employees as well as ordinary citizens and passengers. So the government is thinking at all levels. If ST workers do not come to work, we will consider other options, said Anil Parab. Till yesterday, 2,000 ST employees have been suspended. We will take stricter action from now on.