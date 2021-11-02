IT Department issues order for confiscation of assets worth Rs 1000 crore related to Ajit Pawar

A notice has been issued to confiscate assets worth crores of rupees belonging to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. A notice has been issued to confiscate assets worth Rs 1,000 crore from the Income Tax Department.



According to information received, the Income-tax department has issued notices for confiscation of assets, including a sugar factory, a flat in South Delhi, a property in Goa and a Nirmal building in Mumbai.

For the last few days, the Income Tax Department has been raiding the houses of Ajit Pawar's relatives and close ones. After that, the Income Tax Department has issued a notice for confiscation of Ajit Pawar's property.

"DAMAD of Pawar Parivar Mohan Patil's Crores Rupees Non Transparent Transactions found by ED, Income Tax & in Jarandeshwar Sugar Mills Pvt Ltd. Ajit Pawar Mother, Sisters, Wife, Son, Son in Law, Friends Dubious, Benami transactions found by Income Tax & ED during 19 Days Raids," tweeted Kirit Somaiya.

Order to seize property

A sugar factory (cost - around Rs. 600 crores) A flat in South Delhi (price - around Rs 20 crore) An office in Mumbai (cost - around Rs. 25 crores) A resort in Goa (price - around Rs 250 crore) Land at 27 different places in the state (Price - Nearly Rs. 500 Crores)



Former state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh was arrested by the ED late last night. After that, the Income Tax Department has issued a notice to confiscate the property belonging to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Therefore, this is the second blow to the Mahavikas Aghadi government in a day.