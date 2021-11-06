Janhvi Kapoor calls herself 'Barbie baby'

'I'm a Barbie girl in the Barbie world. Life in plastic, it's fantastic,' -- this line from the famous 'Barbie Girl' song automatically comes to our mind seeing actor Janhvi Kapoor's latest Instagram post.

On Saturday, Janhvi took to the photo-sharing application and shared a string of images from her sister Khushi's 21st birthday bash. In the images, she can be seen dressed up in a hot pink bodycon dress along with a pair of pink heels. She was looking no less than a Barbie doll.

In her caption, she called herself a 'Barbie baby'.

Netizens also agreed and heaped praises on Janhvi.

"Beautiful barbie," a fan commented.

"New barbie in the town," another one wrote.

Speaking of Khushi's dress, she chose to wear a rose pink corset-style dress.

In another post, Janhvi penned a cute wish for Khushi, writing "HBD my laddoo baby."

Janhvi is three years elder than Khushi. She is currently 24.

( With inputs from ANI )

