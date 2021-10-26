Judge rises as COVID protocol not being followed in court-room during Aryan Khan's bail hearing

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's bail application in the Mumbai Cruise Drugs Party case is being heard in the Bombay High Court today. Aryan Khan had moved the Bombay High Court on October 20 after a special NDPS court denied him bail. Aryan's judicial custody in the case was later extended till October 30. There is confusion in the High Court during the hearing on Aryan Khan's bail application. Justice Nitin Sambre rose from the bench as the crowd of lawyers in the court increased. Court staff have evacuated everyone and only those involved in the media and the case will be admitted after a 15-minute interruption.



In the affidavit filed by Aryan in the Bombay High Court, he said he had no links with the goings-on outside pertaining to allegations and counter-allegations between the NCB and a political leader. The allegations that have been made recently have nothing to do with me. "This is a dispute between NCB officials and politicians," Aryan Khan said in a reply.

In their brief 2-pager response to the NCB's 35-page reply, Khan's legal team said he had nothing to do with the allegations and counter-allegations currently on in public/social media between (Sameer Wankhede) and some political personalities (Nawab Malik).

Referring to the affidavit of a 'Panch-Witness' Prabhakar Sail, the NCB termed it as "clear instances of tampering, influencing witnesses in the midst of an ongoing investigation" and Khan's bail plea should be rejected on this ground alone. It stated that Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani appears to have influenced the Panch-Witness and as soon as this glaring fact came to light, the NCB immediately moved the Special NDPS Court on Monday (October 25).