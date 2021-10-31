Kamya Punjabi remembers Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary

Actor turned politician Kamya Punjabi, on Sunday, paid her tribute to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 37th death anniversary.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kamya posted a monochrome picture of Indira Gandhi and further penned a caption in her memory.

"The First Lady Prime Minister of our country, who is known for her hard work, attitude and dedication towards the country can never die. Salute to Smt. #IndiraGandhiJi Heartiest love and respect! Jai Hind #RememberingIndiraGandhiJi," she wrote.

On Wednesday, Kamya was inducted into the Congress party in the presence of Mumbai Congress president Bhai Jagtap. Political analyst Tehseen Poonawalla, along with other members of Congress, were also present at the event.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid tribute to Indira Gandhi at Shakti Sthal in the national capital on her 37th death anniversary.

Indira Gandhi served as the first and only woman Prime Minister of India from January 1966 to March 1977 and again from January 1980 until her assassination in October 1984.

She was shot dead by two of her own bodyguards at her official residence at Akbar Road on October 31, 1984, which led to anti-Sikh riots in several parts of the country.

( With inputs from ANI )

