Kiran Gosavi's Whatsapp chats with Prabhakar Sail reveals explosive details



Whatsapp chats that took place between 2 and 3 October between independent witness Prabhakar Sail and Kiran Gosavi in Aryan Khan cruise drugs case have come to the fore. How Kiran Gosavi & Co. was recovering in the name of NCB. One by one the evidence is coming to light. Prabhakar Sail and Kiran Gosavi were chatting through Whats App on October 3, 2021 at 8.16 pm. In this chat, Kiran Gosavi texted Prabhakar and said as follows.

Gosavi: Go to Hajiali, finish the work I told you and come back home

Prabhakar - Yes sir

Gosavi - Lock the door and throw the key through the window into the hall

Prabhakar - Yes

Gosavi - Go early and come early

According to Prabhakar's affidavit, Gosavi had asked him to go to Haji Ali and take Rs 50 lakh in cash from someone near Indiana Hotel and when Prabhakar reached there at 9:45 am, a white car came and handed over two bags full of cash to Prabhakar.

On October 2, at 1.23 pm, Kiran Gosavi sent Prabhakar photos of some people on the WhatsApp and told him, "If you see these people exiting the Green Gate on a cruise, tell me." Sail also mentions these things in his affidavit. All these chats have been received, from which Gosavi had sent photos of 10 people to Prabhakar. One of them was identified by Prabhakar and Gosavi was informed about it through Whats App. According to Prabhakar's affidavit, around 4.24 pm, Gosavi told Prabhakar that the NCB had arrested 13 people in the case. Some photos have been found as evidence showing Prabhakar taking a selfie while standing near the cruise and in which Gosavi is seen standing behind NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede.