Kranti Redkar Wankhede: A lot of people may benefit if Sameer Wankhede is removed from his current post at NCB

In the last few days, NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede and Mahavikas Aghadi government minister Nawab Malik have been engaged in war of words in the Mumbai drugs case. In addition, today, Nawab Malik released an anonymous letter sent by an NCB official and made several serious allegations against Sameer Wankhede, including filing false cases and recovering money. Meanwhile, Kranti Redkar, wife of Sameer Wankhede, has now responded to the baseless allegations made by Nawab Malik. Anyone can write such an anonymous letter. Kranti Redkar also challenged the letter writer to come forward and make allegations.

Regarding the anonymous letter released by Nawab Malik at the press conference, Kranti Redkar said that the allegations made against Sameer Wankhede were false. Anyone can send this type of anonymous letter. Kranti Redkar challenged Malik to show evidence and should submit it.

If they have any evidence, they should present it in court. Why are they wasting their time on Twitter, in the media? In this whole case we are being mentally harassed. We are receiving death threats. Removing Sameer Wankhede from the NCB will benefit many. "I have been given police protection as our family is receiving death threats... A lot of people may benefit if Sameer Wankhede is removed from his current post at Narcotics Control Bureau."said Kranti Redkar Wankhede, wife of NCB officer Sameer Wankhede.

This morning, Nawab Malik had made a sensational revelation about NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede. In an unnamed letter sent by an NCB official regarding the actions of Sameer Wankhede, Nawab Malik had questioned the 26 actions taken by Sameer Wankhede and made serious allegations.