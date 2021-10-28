Kunal Kemmu starts shooting for 'Abhay 3'
The filming of Kunal Kemmu-starrer 'Abhay 3' has started.
On Thursday, Kunal took to Instagram and shared the update with his fans.
He wrote, "And it begins... Again!!Abhay 3."
Alongside the note, Kunal posted a picture of the show's clapperboard. The image also features a shiny metallic gun.
Helmed by Ken Ghosh, 'Abhay 3' is the third part in a popular franchise of the same name. The previous seasons of ZEE5 show also featured Ram Kapoor, Chunky Pandey, and Asha Negi in prominent roles.
