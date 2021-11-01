Maha govt allows to start issuing daily local train tickets to fully vaccinated people

Maharashtra government has decided to issue local train tickets to all the passengers who have been fully vaccinated. Accordingly, the state government has sent a letter to the managers of Western and Central Railways asking them to issue daily tickets to the citizens who have completed 14 days with both doses of covid vaccine. Asim Gupta, Principal Secretary, Disaster Management, has sent a letter to the railway authorities asking them to distribute tickets for all suburbs and those who have completed 14 days after 2nd dose of vaccination. It has been requested that tickets should be made available at the ticket window as before.

When opening all types of ticketing services for local as well as passenger train travel, the rules laid down should also be followed. It has also been suggested that the railways should implement their respective systems for this. Until now, only monthly or quarterly passes were allowed.

The decision was taken after the Railways noticed that a lot of people were travelling without tickets. “Thus, it has been decided to permit all citizens who have been fully vaccinated as per the definition of the state government to travel in local trains. As one time ticketing was allowed on long distance passenger trains before too, this relaxation means that all fully vaccinated citizens may travel in local and passenger trains on all routes, through all kinds of tickets issued including daily ticketing. Being fully vaccinated would be the only mandatory condition for issuance of any kinds of tickets for travel in trains,” the order read.