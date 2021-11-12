Maha will complete recruitment of 8000 professors in 7 months, announces Uday Samant

Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant has made a big announcement regarding the recruitment of professors. The state has approved the recruitment of professors and principals. Also, we will implement the old pension scheme for 5000 professors, announced Uday Samant. The recruitment of 8000 professors in the state will be completed in 7 months. These professors will be recruited from the coming academic year, announced Samant. Samant also assured that the university would send a letter to the colleges instructing them to waive the fees of the students.

For the last several months, there has been a demand for early recruitment of professors in the state. For this, agitations were also organized in Pune, Mumbai and other districts in the state. In that context, the state government has taken an important decision regarding the recruitment of professors. Two days ago, Uday Samant had given important information about it through Twitter. Samant had said that approval has been given for recruitment of 2088 professors in the first phase and filling of all principal posts.

Meanwhile, there has been no regular recruitment of professors in the state for the last eleven years. Fifty per cent vacancies in state colleges are affecting education. Set net exams are being conducted on a large scale. Now it is not too late but the recruitment of professors has been approved. The decision is being welcomed and the actual recruitment process is now awaited.