Maharashtra: 10 dead after fire breaks out at Ahmednagar district hospital
By ANI | Published: November 6, 2021 02:00 PM2021-11-06T14:00:51+5:302021-11-06T14:10:02+5:30
A total of 10 people have died after a massive fire broke out on Saturday at a district hospital in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar.
"A total of 10 people died in a fire incident at Ahmednagar District Hospital," said District Collector Rajendra Bhosale.
More details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
