Maharashtra: 10 dead after fire breaks out at Ahmednagar district hospital

A total of 10 people have died after a massive fire broke out on Saturday at a district hospital in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar.

"A total of 10 people died in a fire incident at Ahmednagar District Hospital," said District Collector Rajendra Bhosale.

More details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

