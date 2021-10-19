Maharashtra: 1,150 kg Ganja worth Rs 3.45 cr seized, 4 detained
By ANI | Published: October 19, 2021 02:53 AM2021-10-19T02:53:03+5:302021-10-19T03:00:07+5:30
Washim district's Risod Police Station on Monday seized 1,150 Kilograms of Ganja worth Rs 3.45 crore from a truck.
Washim district's Risod Police Station on Monday seized 1,150 Kilograms of Ganja worth Rs 3.45 crore from a truck.
They also detained four accused in Maharashtra, informed IPS Officer Bachhan Singh, Superintendent of Police (SP) Washim.
Washim Police seized Ganja from a truck on Hingoli-Risod road.
Prima facie, Ganja was being transported from the state of Andhra Pradesh to other states, said Singh.
The investigation is underway.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app