Maharashtra: 1,150 kg Ganja worth Rs 3.45 cr seized, 4 detained

Washim district's Risod Police Station on Monday seized 1,150 Kilograms of Ganja worth Rs 3.45 crore from a truck.

They also detained four accused in Maharashtra, informed IPS Officer Bachhan Singh, Superintendent of Police (SP) Washim.

Washim Police seized Ganja from a truck on Hingoli-Risod road.

Prima facie, Ganja was being transported from the state of Andhra Pradesh to other states, said Singh.

The investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

