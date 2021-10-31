Maharashtra assembly bypoll: Deglur records over 60 per cent turnout

Deglur assembly constituency of Maharashtra recorded 60.92 per cent voter turnout in the by-election held on Saturday.

Nanded district's Deglur reported a turnout of 60.92 per cent till 5 PM on Saturday, the Election Commission's Voter Turnout app informed.

Necessary COVID-19 protocols are being followed during the voting for the safety of the voters and the election officials.

People were seen queuing up to cast their votes for the by-polls at polling stations across the above-mentioned assembly constituencies in the state.

The Election Commission has ordered strict maintenance of COVID-19 guidelines during the by-elections to all the seats that fell vacant due to various reasons.

Meanwhile, by-elections were held in three parliamentary constituencies and 30 assembly constituencies in different states across the country yesterday.

The counting of votes and announcement of results will take place on November 2.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor