Maharashtra government issues guidelines for Diwali 2021

The Maharashtra government has clarified that there is no ban on bursting of fire crackers this Diwali as the state is coming out of the Corona period. However, the state government has appealed to the people not burst crackers keeping in mind the health conditions of Covid-19 patients in home isolation and air pollution across the state.

The guidelines under 'Break the Chain' should be followed while celebrating Diwali, Diwali should be celebrated at home, not crowd in public places, the state government said in a statement. Crowds at shops and streets should be avoided as much as possible for Diwali shopping.

Senior citizens and children should avoid leaving the house. Use a mask and observe social distance. The guidelines should be strictly followed while organizing the Diwali Pahat program. The government has also appealed for the relevant programs to be taken online if possible.

Th state government also appealed instead of bursting crackers, celebrate Diwali by lighting a lamp.

