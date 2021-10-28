Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Patil tests positive for COVID-19

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Thursday informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

"After experiencing mild symptoms I decided to get tested for COVID-19. I have tested positive. My condition is stable and I am following my doctor's advice. I urge all those who came in contact with me during Nagpur and Amravati tour, and other programs, to get themselves tested," Patil said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, India reported 16,156 new COVID-19 cases and 733 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday. The active caseload of the infection in the country stands at 1,60,98.

( With inputs from ANI )

