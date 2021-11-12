Maharashtra reports 997 new COVID-19 cases, 41 deaths

Maharashtra reported 997 new COVID-19 cases and 41 Covid deaths in the last 24 hours, the state health bulletin informed on Friday.

With this, the active cases in the state now stand at 12,290, while the case fatality has reached 2.12 per cent.

As many as 945 recoveries have also been reported in Maharashtra. 64,65,893 COVID patients have been discharged to date. The recovery rate in the state is 97.64 per cent.

( With inputs from ANI )

