Maharashtra ST to get 28% dearness allowance

It has been decided to increase the dearness allowance and housing allowance to 28 per cent for ST Corporation employees as well as government employees. The ST workers' joint action committee called off the strike after the demands were met. Taking note of the hunger strike of the employees, the Minister of Transport and President of ST Corporation Adv. Anil Parab held an emergency meeting with the office bearers of the action committee on Thursday. The meeting was attended by Shekhar Channe, Vice President and Managing Director, ST Corporation, Mandar Pohare, Financial Advisor and Chief Accounts Officer, Madhav Kale, General Manager, Personnel and Industrial Relations, Suhas Jadhav, General Manager, Transport Department, Rajesh Konwadekar, Chief Labor Officer.

In this meeting, Minister Adv. Anil Parab announced to give 28% dearness allowance to ST employees as per the government. He also announced to increase the housing allowance of the employees. The delegation of Maharashtra ST Employees Joint Action Committee includes Sandeep Shinde of Maharashtra ST Workers Union, and Hanumant Tate along with Mukesh Tigote of Maharashtra ST Workers Congress (INTC), Hiren Redkar of Maharashtra ST Kamgar Sena, Castribe RP Employees Union. Sunil Nirbhavane, Shrirang Barge of Maharashtra ST Employees Congress, Dadarao Dongre of MahaST Kamgar Congress (INTC).

The second day of the ST workers' hunger strike received more response. Out of 250 depots in the state, 190 depots were completely closed. The fast of the action committee of the organizations had an effect on the daily commute rounds. It has been decided to increase the dearness allowance and housing allowance of ST Corporation employees by 28% as per the government. It was demanded to increase the annual salary of the employees from 2 per cent to 3 per cent. A meeting will be held after Diwali regarding the pay hike. - Adv. Anil Parab, Minister of Transport