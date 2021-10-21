Maharashtra: Unidentified body found in brook in Thane

An unidentified body was found in a brook near Reliance tower, Narayan Nagar, Diva east, informed Regional Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation.

Later, the body was handed over to Daighar police officials.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

