Maharashtra: Unidentified body found in brook in Thane
By ANI | Published: October 21, 2021 06:07 AM2021-10-21T06:07:45+5:302021-10-21T06:15:02+5:30
An unidentified body was found in a brook near Reliance tower, Narayan Nagar, Diva east, informed Regional Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation.
Later, the body was handed over to Daighar police officials.
Further details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
