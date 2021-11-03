Mahesh Babu's 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' to release on April 1, 2022

Superstar Mahesh Babu-starrer 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' is scheduled to hit the big screen on April 1 next year.

On Wednesday, Mahesh Babu took to Instagram and shared the release update with his fans.

"April 1st 2022!! #HappyDiwali," he wrote.

Alongside the update, Mahesh Babu shared a new poster of the movie.

Helmed by Parasuram Petla of Geetha Govindam fame, 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' was earlier set to release on Sankranthi 2022.

Keerthy Suresh. Vennela Kishore and Subbaraju are also a part of the film.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor