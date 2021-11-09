Malik has underworld links: Who is Salim Patel and Sardar Shahavali Khan?



Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Devendra Fadnavis had made a shocking allegation. For the past several days, Minister Nawab Malik had leveled various allegations against NCB officer Sameer Wankhede. Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who had promised a post-Diwali "expose" on Malik, delivered on his promise today. Today, Fadnavis claimed with evidence that Nawab Malik had links with the underworld.

"Nawab Malik has dealings with people from the Underworld people convicted in '93 Mumbai bomb blasts case. He purchased land from convicts of the case on rates cheaper than market rates. Was this deal to save prime land from being forfeited under TADA law?," said Fadnavis. The names of these underworld goons are Sardar Shahwali Khan and Salim Patel.

"In Kurla a 2.80 acre plot is called Goawala compound on LBS Road. This plot has registry with Solidus Investments Private Limited. This company is related to Nawab Malik's family. He was also in the company but he resigned after he became a minister. This plot was bought from underworld people for ₹ 30 lakh. Only ₹ 20 lakh were paid," Mr Fadnavis alleged.

"My question is when this deal happened you were a minister. Did you not know who Salim Patel is? Why did you buy land from convicts? And why did they sell a three-acre plot on LBS road for ₹ 30 lakh," he asked.

Who is Salim Patel?

Salim Patel is gangster Dawood Ibrahim's aide and he was a driver of Haseena Parkar (Dawood's sister). After Dawood escaped, the properties were acquired by Haseena Parkar through Salim Patel. Dawood Ibrahim is the mastermind behind the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts.

Who is Sardar Shahavali Khan?

Sardar Shahavali Khan, convicted in the 1993 Mumbai blasts, has been sentenced to life imprisonment by the Supreme Court. He is currently in jail. He had participated in firearm training led by Tiger Memon. He had done Reiki on where to place bombs in Bombay Stock Exchange and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation building. A plot to do bombings was hatched at Tiger Memon's place. He was present at all those meetings. He knew exactly what was going to happen. He was sentenced to life imprisonment by eyewitnesses and other criminals.

