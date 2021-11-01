Missing former HM Anil Deshmukh finally appears before ED office

Former state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, who has been missing for the last several days in connection with the Rs 100 crore recovery case, has finally appeared before the office today. Anil Deshmukh has finally appeared before the ED today as he did not get any relief from the High Court to the Supreme Court. After being underground for several days, he has turned up at the ED's office today. Meanwhile, it is being speculated that he may be arrested after an inquiry by the ED.

In the money laundering case, the ED had summoned him five times in the last five months to appear for interrogation; But he never showed up for questioning. Similarly, the CBI raided his office and home five times. Deshmukh had rushed to the court to quash the case against him. The Mumbai High Court had refused to quash the ED's summons to former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in a money laundering case. They can go to special court if they want protection from action, the high court had said.

Former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh was accused of recovering Rs 100 crore. An inquiry was then launched against him. Anil Deshmukh was targeting police officers to collect money. He was asked to recover Rs 100 crore. He used to ask for recovery from a bar restaurant in Mumbai. Anil Deshmukh was also accused of keeping senior officers in the dark and calling the police to the bungalow.