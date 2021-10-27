Mumbai: 8 injured in bus accident, 5 critical

Eight people were injured in a collision between a bus and a dumper truck in Mumbai's Dadar area on Wednesday morning, informed Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai.

According to the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, the condition of five people including the driver and conductor of the bus is critical.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor