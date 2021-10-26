Mumbai Drug Case: Nawab Malik receives letter from unnamed NCB official

Minister in the state government Nawab Malik has been extremely aggressive against the NCB and Sameer Wankhede, who are investigating the Mumbai drugs case. In this case, he has been making new revelation everyday. Nawab Malik has claimed that he will soon give information about Special 26 in NCB.

In this regard, Nawab Malik has sent two tweets in which he says that he has received an anonymous letter sent by an NCB official. I will soon publish the information in this via tweet. I will soon reveal about Special-26 in NCB. The tweet by Nawab Malik has sparked a debate on what new leak he will make in the case and what information will emerge from it.

Meanwhile, Nawab Malik, a minister in the ruling Mahavikas Aghadi government, and Sameer Wankhede, a zonal officer of the NCB, are engaged in a war of words over the Mumbai drugs case. Malik has also levelled serious allegations against Sameer Wankhede over his personal life. He had yesterday claimed that Sameer Wankhede's father's name was Dawood Wankhede. The claim was later rejected by Sameer Wankhede's father. But now Nawab Malik has once again made a big claim about Dawood Wankhede. Nawab Malik shared a screenshot of Dawood Wankhede's Facebook profile last night. In this profile, under the photo that looks like Sameer Wankhede's father, the name Wankhede Dawood is written.





Envelope of the letter received by me from an unnamed NCB official.

Contents of which I will be releasing soon on Twitter pic.twitter.com/uPAO2F5XKP — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) October 26, 2021