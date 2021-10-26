Mumbai Drug Case: Nawab Malik releases anonymous letter sent by NCB official, mentions 26 drug cases handled by Sameer Wankhede

Minister Nawab Malik today made another big and very sensational revelation about NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede. In an unnamed letter sent by an NCB official regarding the actions of Sameer Wankhede, Nawab Malik has questioned the 26 actions taken by Sameer Wankhede and made serious allegations.

Nawab Malik has published this letter in a tweet in this regard. "Here are the contents of the letter received by me from an unnamed NCB official. As a responsible citizen I will be forwarding this letter to DG Narcotics requesting him to include this letter in the investigation being conducted on Sameer Wankhede," he tweeted.

A gang of some bogus officers has formed in the NCB. This gang deceives people into drug cases. The letter mentions 26 such cases, Nawab Malik said in a press conference after the letter was published. Also, Nawab Malik has reiterated the claim that the caste certificate of Sameer Wankhede is fake. Nawab Malik accused Sameer Wankhede of depriving a needy backward class candidate of his job by showing a fake caste certificate. Nawab Malik also said that he would lodge a complaint with the Caste Validity Committee in this regard.

Meanwhile, an anonymous letter sent by an NCB official to Nawab Malik mentions 26 cases in the drug case handled by Sameer Wankhede. In the letter, the NCB official said that former NCB director general Rakesh Asthana had appointed Sameer Wankhede to the post of zonal director in an illegal manner by telling Amit Shah. He also ordered Sameer Wankhede and KPS Malhotra to implicate Bollywood in drug cases all the way. The letter also claims that Sameer Wankhede is a ransom-seeking officer and likes to be in the media spotlight.



