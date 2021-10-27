Mumbai Drug Case: Nawab Malik reveals place, date of Wankhede's first marriage

Wankhede and Maharastra minister and senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik are at loggerheads over the investigation of drugs-on-cruise case. Nawab Malik, who has become extremely aggressive against Sameer Wankhede, has been making revealtions about Wankhede from time to time. Meanwhile, this morning, Nawab Malik has made revealed another secret about Sameer Wankhede's first marriage.

Nawab Malik has posted two tweets this morning revealing more information about Sameer Wankhede's first marriage. In the tweet, Nawab Malik said, "On Thursday 7th December 2006 8 pm, a Nikah was performed between Sameer Dawood Wankhede and Sabana Qureshi at Lokhand Wala complex, Andheri (west) Mumbai. Meher amount was Rs.33000. Witness no 2 was Aziz Khan Husband of Yasmin Dawood Wankhede elder sister of Sameer Dawood Wankhede."

Meanwhile, in the last few days, Nawab Malik has put Sameer Wankhede in trouble by making a series of serious allegations. Yesterday, Nawab Malik shared an anonymous letter from an NCB official questioning Sameer Wankhede's conduct and the 26 actions he took. I have published the text of the anonymous letter sent by an NCB official on Twitter. As a responsible citizen, I am going to send this letter to DG Narcotics. Now I have requested to include this letter in the inquiry of Sameer Wankhede, Nawab Malik had said.

Nawab Malik also posted a picture of Wankhede's first wedding and captioned it, "Photo of a Sweet Couple, Sameer Dawood Wankhede and Dr. Shabana Qureshi"

In a letter to Nawab Malik, the NCB official has levelled several serious allegations against Sameer Wankhede. While questioning the 26 cases investigated by Sameer Wankhede, serious allegations have also been made against some officials in Wankhede's team. Sameer Wankhede is a publicity officer. He likes to be discussed in the media. For this, Sameer Wankhede has implicated many innocent people in a fake NDPS case, it was claimed in the letter.





