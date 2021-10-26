Mumbai Local Train: 100% local trains on Central and Western Railway, decision to resume service from Thursday

In view of the growing passenger congestion, the Central and Western Railways have decided to resume services as before corona period. From October 28, 2021, 100 per cent suburban services i.e. 1,774 trains will be operated on Central Railway and 1,367 on Western Railway. Meanwhile, students under the age of 18 are allowed to travel with the government-sanctioned essential services and two vaccine recipients. On the backdrop of the Corona, the train service was completely shut down from March 22, 2020 due to the lockdown. Thereafter, from June 15, 2020, the Railways started suburban services for the essential service categories selected by the State Government and approved by the Ministry of Railways.

Passengers who have taken two doses of the vaccine have been allowed to travel by train since August 15, 2021. Therefore, considering the increasing number of passengers, the railways had increased the number of local trains. At present, 95 per cent rounds were being run. At present, 1,702 trains of Central Railway and 1,304 trains of Western Railway are running.