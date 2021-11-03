Mumbai: No covid vaccination at centres of state govt and BMC between Nov 4-7 due to Diwali
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 3, 2021 04:44 PM2021-11-03T16:44:21+5:302021-11-03T16:47:27+5:30
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation i carrying out it's drive of vaccinating maximum number of citizens in order to curb the ...
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation i carrying out it's drive of vaccinating maximum number of citizens in order to curb the coronavirus spread. The state government has also set a goal to vaccinate it's citizen by November 30.
But due to Diwali festival the vaccination drive will come to halt for few days. All BMC and Government vaccination centers will remain closed from November 4 to November 7, BMC tweeted from it's official account. The vaccination process will begin again on November 8, 2021.
No COVID vaccination will take place at centres of State Government and BMC in Mumbai between November 4 to November 7 owing to Diwali festivities.
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has appealed to citizens to take both doses. The state machinery is already in the process of augmenting the Covid vaccine drive aiming for a record number of jabs per day.
Open in app
No COVID vaccination will take place at centres of State Govt and BMC in Mumbai between Nov 4 and Nov 7 owing to #Diwali festivities. The vaccination will begin again on Nov 8: BMC pic.twitter.com/sWaLogzu77— ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2021