Mumbai: No covid vaccination at centres of state govt and BMC between Nov 4-7 due to Diwali

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation i carrying out it's drive of vaccinating maximum number of citizens in order to curb the coronavirus spread. The state government has also set a goal to vaccinate it's citizen by November 30.

But due to Diwali festival the vaccination drive will come to halt for few days. All BMC and Government vaccination centers will remain closed from November 4 to November 7, BMC tweeted from it's official account. The vaccination process will begin again on November 8, 2021.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has appealed to citizens to take both doses. The state machinery is already in the process of augmenting the Covid vaccine drive aiming for a record number of jabs per day.



