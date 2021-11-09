Mumbai police arrest garbage collector for allegedly harassing minor girl

By ANI | Published: November 9, 2021 11:36 AM2021-11-09T11:36:28+5:302021-11-09T11:45:07+5:30

Mumbai Police arrested a garbage collector for allegedly harassing an eight-year-old minor girl inside Sion hospital in Mumbai.

Mumbai police arrest garbage collector for allegedly harassing minor girl | Mumbai police arrest garbage collector for allegedly harassing minor girl

Mumbai police arrest garbage collector for allegedly harassing minor girl

Next

Mumbai Police arrested a garbage collector for allegedly harassing an eight-year-old minor girl inside Sion hospital in Mumbai.

The incident took place on November 7.

The accused is currently under police custody, informed the Police.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Mumbai PoliceSionThe mumbai police