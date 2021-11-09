Mumbai police arrest garbage collector for allegedly harassing minor girl
By ANI | Published: November 9, 2021 11:36 AM2021-11-09T11:36:28+5:302021-11-09T11:45:07+5:30
Mumbai Police arrested a garbage collector for allegedly harassing an eight-year-old minor girl inside Sion hospital in Mumbai.
The incident took place on November 7.
The accused is currently under police custody, informed the Police.
( With inputs from ANI )
