Mumbai: Sameer Wankhede felicitated by Shiv Pratishthan Yuva Hindustan outside NCB office

After the arrest of Aryan Khan in the Mumbai Cruise Drugs Party case and the sensational allegations made by Minister Nawab Malik, NCB's Mumbai divisional officer Sameer Wankhede is currently in the spotlight. While allegations are being levelled against Wankhede by Nawab Malik, on the other hand, some organizations are now coming forward in support of Wankhede.

Today, outside the NCB office in Mumbai, an organization called Shiv Pratishthan Yuva Hindusthan shouted slogans in support of Wankhede. Not only that, while Sameer Wankhede was entering the office, he was showered with flowers. Wankhede was also felicitated by gifting him an photo frame of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Activists of Shiv Pratishthan Yuva Hindustan felicitated Wankhede outside the NCB office with slogans like 'Sameer Wankhede Tum Aage Badho ... Hum Tumhare Saath Hai', 'Har Har Mahadev'. Also, Sameer Wankhede is doing a good job by taking action against the drug mafia. Some are criticizing his personal lives. But we are with him and we have come here today to support him, said an activist of Shiv Pratishthan Yuva Hindustan.

Sameer Wankhede also accepted the felicitation given by the activists of Shiv Pratishthan Yuva Hindustan and thanked them. He arrived at the NCB office during his office hours as usual.