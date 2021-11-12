Video! Mumbai Youth Congress protests outside Kangana's house

Mumbai Youth Congress activists are protesting outside Bollywood queen Kangana Ranaut's Mumbai Khar home. The agitation has been called after Kangana's controversial statement. Also, former Congress minister Naseem Khan will lodge a complaint against Kangana at Sakinaka Police Station this evening.

In a recent TV show, Kangana Ranaut had said that what India achieved in 1947 was "bheek" (alms) while the "real freedom" was achieved in 2014, referring to the BJP's win in the Lok Sabha elections. This has sparked a wave of anger against Kangana across the country. Many have demanded withdrawal of the Padma Shri conferred on Kangana.