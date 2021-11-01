Naqvi releases online application form, new guidelines for Haj 2022

Union Cabinet Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday released an online application form and new guidelines for the upcoming Haj.

"Due to COVID-19. Haj could not happen. But in 2022, Haj will happen and a large number of people from India will participate in Haj," said Naqvi during his speech.

"We have tried that the Haj process is 100 percent digital and easy," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor