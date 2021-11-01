Naqvi releases online application form, new guidelines for Haj 2022
Published: November 1, 2021
Union Cabinet Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday released an online application form and new guidelines for the upcoming Haj.
"Due to COVID-19. Haj could not happen. But in 2022, Haj will happen and a large number of people from India will participate in Haj," said Naqvi during his speech.
"We have tried that the Haj process is 100 percent digital and easy," he added.
( With inputs from ANI )
