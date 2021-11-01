Nawab Malik claims links of Devendra Fadnavis with drug peddler Jaideep Rana quite deep

Nawab Malik, who has been making a big revelation over the Mumbai drugs case for the past few days, today leveled serious allegations against Leader of the Opposition Devendra Fadnavis. Nawab Malik has accused drug peddler Jaideep Rana of having links with Devendra Fadnavis. Nawab Malik had this morning shared a photo of Amrita Fadnavis with a man and hinted at a big revelation. Shortly afterwards, Nawab Malik made the allegation at a press conference. Malik's allegation is likely to cause a stir in Maharashtra politics.

Jaydeep Rana is currently in jail in connection with a drug trafficking case and has relations with former CM Devendra Fadnavis. He was financial head of famous River song by former CM's wife Amruta Fadnavis: Drugs business in the state grew under his tenure, said Nawab Malik.

In Mumbai, the drug business was started in Mumbai on the orders of Devendra Fadnavis. This business was protected by the Fadnavis, alleged Nawab Malik. Devendra Fadnavis and Sudhir Mungantiwar also worked with Amruta Fadnavis in that song. Nawab Malik alleged that Rana was working as the financial head for the production of the song.We have doubts whether Devendra Fadnavis is the mastermind of the drug game in Maharashtra, said Nawab Malik.



