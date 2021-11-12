Nawab Malik: Kangana Ranaut took heavy dose of Malana Cream before making such statement



Bollywood queen Kangana Ranaut expressed happiness after receiving the Padma Shri award. Kangana shared a video on her Instagram account. She also thanked her fans. However, in a recent TV show, Kangana Ranaut had said that what India achieved in 1947 was "bheek" (alms) while the "real freedom" was achieved in 2014, referring to the BJP's win in the Lok Sabha elections. This has sparked a wave of anger against Kangana across the country. Many have demanded withdrawal of the Padma Shri conferred on Kangana. Now, Nawab Malik, the spokesperson of the Nationalist Congress Party and the state's minority minister, has demanded the immediate arrest of Kangana Ranaut.

We strongly condemn actress Kangana Ranaut's statement (India got freedom in 2014). She insulted freedom fighters. Centre must take back the Padma Shri from Kangana & arrest her. Looks like Kangana Ranaut took a heavy dose of Malana Cream (a particular variety of hashish which grows specifically in HP) before making such a statement," said Nawab Malik while reacting to actress' statement.

Addressing a press conference, Nawab Malik slammed Kangana's statement. A woman who is a movie actress. The Central Government awarded her the Padma Shri. We strongly condemn her statement. From 1857 to 1947, many sacrificed their lives to drive whites out of the country. Through those who were supporting whites, those who have been given Padma Shri are being made to make such statements. They have insulted millions of freedom fighters. Nawab Malik has demanded that the central government withdraw Kangana Ranaut's Padma Shri award and immediately arrest her for insulting the country's freedom fighters.