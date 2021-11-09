Nawab Malik linked to Mumbai blast convicts and underworld: Fadnavis

For the past several days, Minister Nawab Malik had leveled various allegations against NCB officer Sameer Wankhede. Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who had promised a post-Diwali "expose" on Malik, delivered on his promise today. Today, Fadnavis claimed with evidence that Nawab Malik had links with the underworld.

"Nawab Malik has dealings with people from the Underworld people convicted in '93 Mumbai bomb blasts case. He purchased land from convicts of the case on rates cheaper than market rates. Was this deal to save prime land from being forfeited under TADA law?," said Fadnavis.

In 2005, Nawab Malik's son bought land from a Mumbai bombing accused on LBS Road. A prime land on LBS Road in Kurla was bought at a meagre price of Rs 30 lakh when the market rate was Rs 2,053 per square feet in 2005. Malik was a minister in the Congress-NCP government in 2005, alleged BJP leader. He further claimed that he has documents of five property deals; four properties are linked to the underworld.