Nawab Malik posts photo of Amruta Fadnavis with drug peddler?

Over the last few days, drug cases have been rampant in the state. Minister Nawab Malik had alleged that the action taken by the NCB in the Mumbai Cruise Drugs Party case was fake. Malik launched a series of allegations against Sameer Wankhede, the investigating officer in the case. Malik claimed that Wankhede got the job by showing fake caste certificate.

While the allegations are being leveled against Sameer Wankhede, now Nawab Malik has directly leveled allegations against Devendra Fadnavis, the Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly. Nawab Malik has shared a photo of a person with Amrita Fadnavis and said lets talk about the relationship between BJP and drug peddlers. In a subsequent tweet, Malik said that the person was Jaideep Rana.

I am not afraid of the hollow threats of what they are threatening us with. The BJP leader and activist will not be able to go before the people after the issue that I am going to bring up in the Assembly, reiterated NCP Chief National Spokesperson and Minorities Minister Nawab Malik (NCP Nawab Malik). "Overall, the sequence of the movie has changed. It's coming to an end and it won't stop until the case is settled," Malik warned.