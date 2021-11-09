Nawab Malik: Will drop hydrogen bomb tomorrow to expose Fadnavis’ underworld connection

Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis today slammed NCP spokesperson and state government minister Nawab Malik for his alleged links to the underworld. But now Nawab Malik has strongly responded to Fadnavis' allegations.

Nawab Malik slammed the leader of the opposition and said that he “will drop a hydrogen bomb tomorrow (Wednesday) at 10 am to reveal Fadnavis’ connection with the underworld”.

“The allegations are baseless. I had no relations with underworld and never purchased land from blast convict," Malik said as he addressed a press conference.

“We were tenants of plot, the owner wanted to sell it. We carried out the transaction with the person who had the power of attorney on behalf of the owner,” Malik added.

Today, Fadnavis claimed with evidence that Nawab Malik had links with the underworld."Nawab Malik has dealings with people from the Underworld people convicted in '93 Mumbai bomb blasts case. He purchased land from convicts of the case on rates cheaper than market rates. Was this deal to save prime land from being forfeited under TADA law?," said Fadnavis. The names of these underworld goons are Sardar Shahwali Khan and Salim Patel.