NCB vs Nawab Malik:Sameer Wankhede reacts to his wedding photo & Muslim lineage controversy

Nawab Malik, a NCP leader and a minister in the Mahavikas Aghadi government, has repeatedly leveled allegations against NCB official Sameer Wankhede in a drug case on a cruise. Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, has been arrested in a drug case on a cruise.

The NCB has accused Aryan of using drugs. This case has heated up the atmosphere in the state at present. Nawab Malik, a minister in the Mahavikas Aghadi government, has leveled allegations against NCB official Sameer Wankhede.

Sameer Wankhede has launched a crackdown on Bollywood. Not only that, Nawab Malik had also accused him of spreading terror in Bollywood. On this, Sameer Wankhede had warned to take legal action against Malik. But now Malik has again targeted Wankhede by sharing an old photo of Sameer Wankhede's wedding.

Sameer Wankhede has responded to this new allegation of Nawab Malik in a few words. Wankhede said, "I got married in 2006 and got legally divorced and remarried. The family is being attacked using a photo of a woman with whom I have not lived."

“The publishing of my personal documents on Twitter is defamatory in nature and unnecessary invasion of my family privacy. It is intended to malign me, my family, my father and my late mother. The series of acts of Hon'ble Minister over the past few days have put me and my family under tremendous mental and emotional pressure. I am pained by the nature of personal, defamatory and slanderous attacks by Hon'ble any justification,” concluded Sameer Wankhede.

Malik tweeted a purported birth certificate and marriage photo of the embattled Wankhede with telling captions: "Yahanse shuru hua farziwada (the fraud started here) and Pehchan Kaun (guess who)".

The birth certificate shows the NCB chief's name as 'Sameer Dawood Wankhede', and the picture is from his (Wankhede's) first wedding with one Dr. Shabana Qureshi, and he later divorced her to get married with Marathi actress Kranti Redkar.

The NCP minister claimed that as per the birth certificate, Wankhede is a born Muslim but allegedly appeared for the civic services (UPSC) exams through a reserved category and became an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer."He has forged the documents to get reservations in the (civil services) examinations and job," Malik contended. Vowing to reveal more dope with evidence, the NCP Minister reiterated that the entire cruise party raid is a fake and everything is being done to malign the Maharashtra government and terrorise Bollywood.





Sameer Dawood Wankhede का यहां से शुरू हुआ फर्जीवाड़ा pic.twitter.com/rjdOkPs4T6 — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) October 25, 2021