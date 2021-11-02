Nobody has guts to point fingers & say that I've underworld connections: Nawab Malik

Nawab Malik, a minister in the Mahavikas Aghadi government and spokesperson of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), today once again leveled harsh allegations against Sameer Wankhede and Leader of the Opposition Devendra Fadnavis. Devendra Fadnavis falsely accused me of finding drugs in my son-in-law's house. Fadnavis should apologize for that. Fadnavis had hit out at the NCP leader saying he is waiting for Diwali to be over to present evidence of the minister's relations with the criminal underworld. "I have direct question to Fadnavis- he was HM and CM for 5 years. And I have been asking questions since then. You say I have connections with underworld. Then as a minister it was your duty to report if it was true. He said that he will speak about it after Diwali", Malik also raised the question. "They said, 'those who live in glass houses shouldn't throw stones at others.' I don't have a glass house," said Nawab Malik on allegations of his links to the underworld.



Yesterday Devendra ji said, "Main Diwali ke baad bomb phodunga." You don't need to wait. It was said that Nawab Malik has underworld connections.I spent 62 yrs of my life in this city. Nobody has guts to point fingers & say that I've underworld connections, added Malik.

Further he added that he had proof of drug peddler's link to Devendra Fadnavis. "I want to ask, parties were organised on a regular basis at the Four Seasons hotel. Who is the organiser of those parties? One table went for Rs 15 lakh . Did you [Devendra Fadnavis] not know that 15 crore worth party was going on? These parties stopped now after change of government."

