On Boney Kapoor's birthday, Khushi Kapoor shares adorable picture of him with Sridevi
By ANI | Published: November 11, 2021 10:14 PM2021-11-11T22:14:42+5:302021-11-11T22:25:02+5:30
Khushi Kapoor's birthday wish for her father Boney Kapoor has left people emotional.
Taking to Instagram Story, Khushi posted a lovely picture of Boney sharing smiles with his late wife and superstar Sridevi.
"Happy birthday papa. Love you the most', Khushi wrote alongside the picture, followed by a heart emoji.
Boney and Sridevi got married in 1996 and had two daughters - Janhvi and Khushi. Unfortunately, on February 24, 2018, Sridevi died in Dubai after attending a family function there.
Boney is also a doting father to Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor, who are his children from his first marriage to Mona Shourie.
( With inputs from ANI )
