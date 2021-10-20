Petrol costs Rs 112 per litre in Thane, NCP workers felicitate vehicle owners at petrol pump station

In Thane, petrol price has gone up to Rs 112 on Wednesday. A unique agitation was organized under the guidance of NCP Youth President Vikram Khamkar to protest against it. Young NCP workers felicitated the vehicle owners who were refueling at the petrol pump. Fuel prices have skyrocketed. No measures are being taken by the central government to reverse the fuel price hike. To protest against this, NCP Youth Congress workers felicitated the refueling vehicle owners at three petrol pumps in Thane by giving them roses and sweets. On this occasion, Abhishek Pusalkar said that inflation has skyrocketed.

The Modi government, dreaming of a better future, has made a 'plan' to bring fuel prices closer to gold prices. The vehicle owners who refueled their vehicles were felicitated with flowers. If the general public does not revolt against inflation today, it will be unbearable for us to live tomorrow. This agitation is done to make the vehicle owners aware of this. He also hinted that the agitation would intensify from now on.