'Real freedom' slur: Cong, AAP urge police to invoke 'treason' charges

Mumbai, Nov 12 The Maharashtra Congress and Aam Aadmi Party have moved the Mumbai Police demanding action against Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut for her recent "real freedom" statements that have sparked a nationwide political furore.

State Congress Working President Arif Naseem Khan lodged a complaint with Sakinaka Police Station seeking FIR under charges of treason against Ranaut for her remarks that "India got 'bheekh' (dole) in 1947, the 'real Freedom' came in 2014".

"This clearly tantamounts to treason and charges under the relevant laws must be filed against the actress," said Khan, who was accompanied by several party leaders like Jagdish Amin, M. Sharif Khan, Prabhakar J. and Maya Khot.

Condemning Ranaut, AAP National Executive member Preeti Sharma-Menon has submitted an application to the Andheri Police Station demanding action against the actress for her "seditious and inflammatory" utterances under the relevant laws.

"Thousands of freedom fighters made their supreme sacrifices to liberate the country from the tyranny of British rule. The contributions of stalwarts like Mahatma Gandhi, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patil, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, Shahid Bhagat Singh and others will always remain immortal," Khan said.

The great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, Tushar A. Gandhi labelled Kangana "an agent of hate, intolerance and rabidity" so it is not surprising she feels that India got her 'real freedom' in 2014 (when the BJP government came to power).

"Hatred, bigotry, sham patriotism and oppression were liberated in India in 2014 and a very poisonous and vicious ideology gained dominance, personified by Prime Minister Narendda Modi," Tushar Gandhi said without mincing words.

Besides Congress and AAP, other major state parties like Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party have demanded Ranaut's arrest, stripping her of all the national honours/awards and an apology to the whole country for denigrating the Indian Freedom of 1947 when the country is celebrating the 75th year of Independence.

