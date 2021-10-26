Sameer Wankhede: "I have full faith in CM Uddhav Thackeray, he will stand up for truth whenever it comes out"

I am proud to be Marathi. But it is also true that I and my children are receiving death threats. I have no need to speak on the allegations of Nawab Malik. Only time will tell, said Kranti Redkar, wife of NCB divisional director Sameer Wankhede. After that, while talking to Lokmat, she said that she has faith in the Thackeray family and the Thackeray government.

I have full faith in Uddhavji, the Thackeray family and the Maharashtra government. I believe in Maharashtra government, one man cannot influence the government. Because, no matter what happens, the truth will come out. At that time, our Chief Minister will take the side of the truth, said actress Kranti Redkar. I don't know why Nawab Malik behaves like this, Nawab Malik may be opposing with personal agenda, there may be many reasons behind this. All I have told Sameer is that you do your job, no matter who accuses you, you do your job, said Kranti Redkar.

Kranti held a press conference in Mumbai and clarified the allegations against Sameer Wankhede. The allegations made against Sameer Wankhede are completely false and there is no fact in it. Our best wishes to Nawab Malik. The allegations are not substantiated by a media trial. If they have proof then why post it on Twitter? He should go to court, said Kranti Redkar. She also said that death threats have been made since the beginning of the case.

"I am Marathi and I am proud to be Marathi. But it is also true that me and my children are receiving death threats. There are threats from social media, phone calls to kill me. We have all the screenshots of these threats. All are fake accounts and through its cyber cell we will find out who is the real mastermind behind this. A whole mechanism is working to discredit Sameer Wankhede, "said Kranti Redkar.

Redkar also strongly criticized the letter released by Nawab Malik today. The person who wrote the letter should come forward and make an allegation. If it is true, then why say it in a backward way? Nawab Malik will be answered in due course, said Kranti Redkar.