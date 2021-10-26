Sameer Wankhede tapped phones of many Bollywood celebs, politicians, says Nawab Malik

NCB official Sameer Wankhede's father converted to Islam. But Sameer Wankhede got the job on the basis of bogus caste certificates. This is fraud. I am adamant on the allegations made against Sameer Wankhede. They should file a defamation suit against me. "I am ready to face the court proceedings," Nawab Malik told in news conference today. He also accused Wankhede of tapping the phones of many big people.

Over the last two days, several issues have come to light regarding NCB's Sameer Wankhede. Since the 6th October we had presented a number of questions. There is more clarity in it now. Our battle is not with the NCB. The NCB has often done a good job. But a person gets a job by bogus caste certificate and when these matters are brought to the fore, Wankhede says that Nawab Malik is accusing my family. I was not raising the issue of Hindus and Muslims. The BJP has repeatedly said that Nawab Malik is making such allegations because he is a Muslim. But I never did that. Sameer Wankhede took the job by submitting a fake birth certificate. This is wrong, Malik said.

"We will continue the fight against Wankhede," Malik said. The proof I tweeted is true. If you look closely at the certificate, you will notice that the name is written on a separate side. Sameer Wankhede was certified as a Dalit from birth. Based on that, he got a job. Sameer's father married a Muslim woman and since then he has been living as a Muslim. But at the time of the job, he changed his credentials. He used his father's caste. If the certificate I submitted is false, then his father or Wankhede himself should bring his birth certificate, Malik challenged.

I don't want personal defamation. But Sameer Wankhede's father had converted and got married. Sameer took a job in 'IRS' by making fake caste certificate. We are adamant about this. He should file a defamation suit against me, all the truth will come out in court, Malik said. Phone tapping of many big people, politicians, Bollywood artists, builders were tapped from Wankhede. NCB divisional director Sameer Wankhede is tapping some people's phones through two private individuals. One of them is from Mumbai and the other is from Thane, Malik claimed.