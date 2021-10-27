Sameer Wankhede's wife warns to take legal action against Nawab Malik

NCP leader and minister Nawab Malik has questioned the NCB's action since the arrest of Aryan Khan in a drug case on a cruise. Malik has claimed that Sameer Wankhede left the big drug mafia present on the cruise. Malik is constantly attacking Sameer Wankhede. Therefore, the Wankhede family has also come forward and his wife Kranti Redkar has given a warning to Nawab Malik.

Sameer Wankhede's family is upset over the allegations made by Malik. Kranti Redkar, wife of Sameer Wankhede, also gave an explanation on the caste certificate. According to the caste certificate, it cannot be denied that Sameer Wankhede is a Hindu. Nawab Malik should go to court. Minister Nawab Malik has gone to a very low level. He will have to resign. Her father-in-law has shown the certificate of being a Hindu Mahar to everyone. The allegations made by Nawab Malik should be proved in court.

Nawab Malik is doing dirty politics, he is publishing our personal matters, photos, documents on social media. Now, our patience is breaking, so now we will file charges against him, warned Kranti Redkar. Also, Nawab Malik had challenged Sameer Wankhede on his birth certificate. Malik had said that if the birth certificate I shared was false, I would quit politics. However, Redkar replied, "Now he wil have to give up."