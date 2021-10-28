Sameer Wankhede's wife writes to Maha CM: "We're being insulted before people every day"

Sameer Wankhede, zonal director of NCB, has been targeted by the Maharashtra government in the Aryan Khan drugs case. Minister of State Nawab Malik has made serious allegations against Wankhede and provided evidence through documents, photos and videos. As a result, Sameer Wankhede's wife and actress Kranti Redkar has written a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray today. "We're being insulted before people every day. A woman's dignity is being toyed with in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj' state. Had Balasaheb been here today, he wouldn't have liked it..."

"He (Balasaheb) is not here today but you are. We see him in you, we trust you. I believe that you will not allow injustice to my family and me. As a Marathi, I look towards you with hopes of justice. I request you for justice," she wrote in her letter.

In the letter, the Marathi actress wrote, ''Honorable Uddhav Ji, I grew up a Marathi girl in view of Shiv Sena fighting for the justice of Marathi man since childhood. Learned from Balasaheb Thackeray and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj that do not do injustice to anyone, do not tolerate injustice on yourself.''

Recently, Kranti reacted to NCP minister Nawab Malik's allegations. She said, ''I don't think it's true. There is so much noise being made that he is targeting celebrities. There may be 2 to 3 per cent cases related to celebrities rest of 95 per cent cases are related to drug peddlers".

The actress further added, ''I don't think Sameer is in connection with any political party. He belongs to the central government and works neutrally. If any party believes or feel that Sameer is working in the favour of any political party then such people need to clear up their mind".