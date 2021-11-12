Sanjay Raut slams Kangana Ranaut for 'real freedom in 2014' comment, says she should apologize to the country

Bollywood queen Kangana Ranaut expressed happiness after receiving the Padma Shri award. Kangana shared a video on her Instagram account. She also thanked her fans. However, in a recent TV show, Kangana Ranaut had said that what India achieved in 1947 was "bheek" (alms) while the "real freedom" was achieved in 2014, referring to the BJP's win in the Lok Sabha elections. This has sparked a wave of anger against Kangana across the country. Many have demanded withdrawal of the Padma Shri conferred on Kangana. Now Shiv Sena leader and MP Sanjay Raut has jumped into this controversy. Sanjay Raut has demanded that Kangana should apologize to the country.

Sanjay Raut has expressed anger over Kangana's statement. Kangana has insulted the country. She has a habit of making such statements. Her statement has hurt the feelings of Indians. So she should apologize to the country. All her national awards should be withdrawn. BJP should also clarify its position on Kangana's statement, said Sanjay Raut.