Schools for class 1 to 4 to start after Diwali, CM to take decision soon

Classes from 5th to 12th have started and now classes from 1st to 4th will start after Diwali. The decision will be taken after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray discusses it with the task force, School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad told Lokmat. Varsha Gaikwad held a meeting of the Chief Executive Officers of the Zilla Parishads in the state on Friday. This time all the officers requested to start classes I to IV. They also mentioned that the number of students coming in classes from 5th to 12th is increasing. Some officials said that although classes have not actually started, students up to the fourth grade are coming and sitting in schools. They are also being taught.

Varsha Gaikwad said that almost all the CEOs insisted on starting classes up to the fourth grade. Corona guidelines have been strictly followed since the fifth to the twelfth grade. Separate guidelines will also be issued when starting classes I to IV. The decision will be taken in consultation with the task force. I will soon have discussions with the officers of the Department of Education, various Institutional Directors. The meeting was attended by Vandana Krishna, Additional Chief Secretary, School Education Department.

The schools were in bad shape in Solapur Zilla Parishad when they were closed. It was informed in the meeting that it was cleaned properly with the help of government agencies, people and school committees. All those schools have also been painted, said Dilip Swamy, CEO, Solapur ZP.