Shiv Sena's historic victory in Dadra Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha by-election, Congress leading in Deglur

The results of the Deglur Biloli Assembly by-election, which became vacant due to the death of Congress MLA Raosaheb Antapurkar, are out today. Also, due to the death of independent MP Mohan Delkar in February 2021, the counting of votes took place today after the Lok Sabha by-election in Dadra Nagar Haveli in the Union Territory. Counting began at 8 a.m. today.

A total of 12 candidates are in the fray in the Deglur Assembly elections. Although 12 candidates are in the fray, the contest is mainly between 3 parties. In this constituency reserved for Scheduled Castes, Congress candidate Jitesh Antapurkar, BJP candidate Subhash Sabne and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi candidate Dr Uttam Ramrao Ingole are in the fray.

Shiv Sena, Congress and BJP are vying for the lone Lok Sabha by-election in Dadra Nagar Haveli. In this by-election, Shiv Sena nominated Mohan Delkar's wife Kalaben Delkar. The BJP nominated Maheshbhai Gavit. Veteran leaders from all three parties had come out to campaign for the seat.

Shiv Sena has won the Dadra Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha by-election. Shiv Sena candidate Kalaben Delkar has won. In this election, Kalaben Delkar got a total of 1,12,741 votes while the opposition BJP candidate Mahesh Gavit got 63,382 votes. This election result has come as a big shock to the BJP.

Deglur Assembly by-election counting of votes: 21st round

Congress - Jitesh Antapurkar - 78923

BJP - Subhash Sabne - 45452

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi - Dr. Uttam Ingole - 8856

Congress- Jitesh Antapurkar leads with 30266 votes